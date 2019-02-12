Deccan Cements Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 497.34 crore, up 271.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.34 crore in December 2018 up 271.26% from Rs. 133.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.99 crore in December 2018 up 268.61% from Rs. 8.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.70 crore in December 2018 up 257.42% from Rs. 20.34 crore in December 2017.

Deccan Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 23.55 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.39 in December 2017.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 352.25 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.85% returns over the last 6 months and -40.02% over the last 12 months.