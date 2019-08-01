Deccan Bearings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 30.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in June 2019 up 30.75% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019 down 18.28% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

Deccan Bearings shares closed at 6.46 on July 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -79.09% returns over the last 12 months.