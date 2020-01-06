Deccan Bearings Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019 down 3.89% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018.

Deccan Bearings shares closed at 5.23 on October 04, 2019 (BSE)