English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Debock Ind. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore, down 53.54% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Debock Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore in March 2023 down 53.54% from Rs. 37.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2023 down 340.86% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2023 down 320.19% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2022.

    Debock Ind. shares closed at 18.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.49% returns over the last 6 months and -53.95% over the last 12 months.

    Debock Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.2247.1737.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.2247.1737.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.4338.9731.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.13-6.71-1.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.180.17
    Depreciation0.130.130.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.260.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.9814.346.06
    Other Income----0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.9814.346.09
    Interest0.150.150.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.1214.195.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.1214.195.88
    Tax-3.453.581.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.6710.614.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.6710.614.43
    Equity Share Capital76.4476.4423.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.141.484.31
    Diluted EPS-0.141.484.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.141.484.31
    Diluted EPS-0.141.484.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Debock Ind. #Debock Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am