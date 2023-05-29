Debock Ind. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore, down 53.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Debock Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore in March 2023 down 53.54% from Rs. 37.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2023 down 340.86% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2023 down 320.19% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2022.
Debock Ind. shares closed at 18.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.49% returns over the last 6 months and -53.95% over the last 12 months.
|Debock Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.22
|47.17
|37.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.22
|47.17
|37.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.43
|38.97
|31.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.13
|-6.71
|-1.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.18
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.26
|0.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.98
|14.34
|6.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.98
|14.34
|6.09
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.12
|14.19
|5.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.12
|14.19
|5.88
|Tax
|-3.45
|3.58
|1.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.67
|10.61
|4.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.67
|10.61
|4.43
|Equity Share Capital
|76.44
|76.44
|23.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|1.48
|4.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|1.48
|4.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|1.48
|4.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|1.48
|4.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited