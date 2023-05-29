Debock Ind. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore, down 53.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore in March 2023 down 53.54% from Rs. 37.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2023 down 340.86% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2023 down 320.19% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2022.

Debock Ind. shares closed at 18.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.49% returns over the last 6 months and -53.95% over the last 12 months.