Debock Ind. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore, up 295.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore in March 2022 up 295.72% from Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022 up 583.12% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2022 up 442.24% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

Debock Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2021.

Debock Ind. shares closed at 55.80 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.00% returns over the last 6 months