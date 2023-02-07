Debock Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.17 crore, up 88.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Debock Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.17 crore in December 2022 up 88.86% from Rs. 24.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2022 up 541.71% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in December 2022 up 454.41% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.
Debock Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2021.
|
|Debock Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.17
|45.25
|24.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.17
|45.25
|24.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.97
|28.03
|19.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.71
|5.99
|2.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.15
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.17
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.30
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.34
|10.60
|2.39
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.34
|10.61
|2.41
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.19
|10.46
|2.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.19
|10.46
|2.21
|Tax
|3.58
|2.67
|0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.61
|7.79
|1.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.61
|7.79
|1.65
|Equity Share Capital
|76.44
|38.22
|8.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|3.20
|2.01
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|3.20
|2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|3.20
|2.01
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|3.20
|2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited