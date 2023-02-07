 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Debock Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.17 crore, up 88.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Debock Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.17 crore in December 2022 up 88.86% from Rs. 24.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2022 up 541.71% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in December 2022 up 454.41% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

Debock Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.17 45.25 24.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.17 45.25 24.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.97 28.03 19.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.71 5.99 2.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.15 0.16
Depreciation 0.13 0.17 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.30 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.34 10.60 2.39
Other Income -- 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.34 10.61 2.41
Interest 0.15 0.14 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.19 10.46 2.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.19 10.46 2.21
Tax 3.58 2.67 0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.61 7.79 1.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.61 7.79 1.65
Equity Share Capital 76.44 38.22 8.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 3.20 2.01
Diluted EPS 1.48 3.20 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 3.20 2.01
Diluted EPS 1.48 3.20 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
