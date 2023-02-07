Debock Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.17 crore, up 88.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.17 crore in December 2022 up 88.86% from Rs. 24.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2022 up 541.71% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in December 2022 up 454.41% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.