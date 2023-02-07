English
    Earnings

    Debock Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.17 crore, up 88.86% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Debock Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.17 crore in December 2022 up 88.86% from Rs. 24.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2022 up 541.71% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in December 2022 up 454.41% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

    Debock Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.1745.2524.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.1745.2524.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.9728.0319.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.715.992.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.150.16
    Depreciation0.130.170.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.300.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3410.602.39
    Other Income--0.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3410.612.41
    Interest0.150.140.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1910.462.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.1910.462.21
    Tax3.582.670.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.617.791.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.617.791.65
    Equity Share Capital76.4438.228.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.483.202.01
    Diluted EPS1.483.202.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.483.202.01
    Diluted EPS1.483.202.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited