    De Nora India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore, down 2.68% Y-o-Y

    October 21, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for De Nora India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore in September 2022 down 2.68% from Rs. 14.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2022 down 58.06% from Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 down 56.59% from Rs. 5.46 crore in September 2021.

    De Nora India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.08 in September 2021.

    De Nora India shares closed at 884.90 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.97% returns over the last 6 months and 158.40% over the last 12 months.

    De Nora India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.3712.3814.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.3712.3814.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.0811.214.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.77-6.520.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.381.721.40
    Depreciation0.240.640.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.373.683.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.531.654.72
    Other Income0.610.470.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.132.124.78
    Interest0.000.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.132.114.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.132.114.78
    Tax0.550.541.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.581.573.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.581.573.76
    Equity Share Capital5.315.315.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.972.957.08
    Diluted EPS--2.957.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.972.957.08
    Diluted EPS--2.957.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
