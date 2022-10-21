De Nora India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore, down 2.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.37 crore in September 2022 down 2.68% from Rs. 14.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2022 down 58.06% from Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 down 56.59% from Rs. 5.46 crore in September 2021.

De Nora India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.08 in September 2021.

De Nora India shares closed at 884.90 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.97% returns over the last 6 months and 158.40% over the last 12 months.