De Nora India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore, up 137.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore in September 2021 up 137.31% from Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2021 up 2418.22% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in September 2021 up 506.67% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020.

De Nora India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2020.

De Nora India shares closed at 343.95 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.13% returns over the last 6 months and 78.54% over the last 12 months.