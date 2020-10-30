De Nora India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.22 crore, down 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.22 crore in September 2020 down 42.14% from Rs. 10.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020 down 91.73% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020 down 70.3% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2019.

De Nora India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.40 in September 2019.

De Nora India shares closed at 210.60 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.96% returns over the last 6 months and 2.93% over the last 12 months.