De Nora India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.63 crore, down 28.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for De Nora India are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.63 crore in March 2023 down 28.97% from Rs. 38.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2023 up 21.99% from Rs. 10.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.70 crore in March 2023 up 15.01% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022.

De Nora India EPS has increased to Rs. 23.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.02 in March 2022.

De Nora India shares closed at 1,089.90 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.42% returns over the last 6 months and 59.10% over the last 12 months.