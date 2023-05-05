English
    De Nora India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.63 crore, down 28.97% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for De Nora India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.63 crore in March 2023 down 28.97% from Rs. 38.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2023 up 21.99% from Rs. 10.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.70 crore in March 2023 up 15.01% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022.

    De Nora India EPS has increased to Rs. 23.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.02 in March 2022.

    De Nora India shares closed at 1,089.90 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.42% returns over the last 6 months and 59.10% over the last 12 months.

    De Nora India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.6319.1938.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.6319.1938.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.346.079.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.690.678.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.551.571.43
    Depreciation0.240.250.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.635.685.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.184.9613.57
    Other Income1.291.490.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.466.4513.87
    Interest----0.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.466.4513.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.466.4513.72
    Tax4.151.633.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.324.8110.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.324.8110.10
    Equity Share Capital5.315.315.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.209.0719.02
    Diluted EPS23.209.0719.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.209.0719.02
    Diluted EPS23.209.0719.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

     

    Tags: #De Nora India #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:44 am