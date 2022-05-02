 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
De Nora India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.90 crore, up 88.78% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for De Nora India are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.90 crore in March 2022 up 88.78% from Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.10 crore in March 2022 up 201.42% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022 up 180.85% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021.

De Nora India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.31 in March 2021.

De Nora India shares closed at 597.75 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.48% returns over the last 6 months and 140.64% over the last 12 months.

De Nora India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.90 15.39 20.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.90 15.39 20.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.33 9.34 6.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.18 -2.89 5.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.43 1.73 1.34
Depreciation 0.65 0.68 0.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.75 3.34 2.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.57 3.19 4.79
Other Income 0.30 0.08 -0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.87 3.27 4.51
Interest 0.15 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.72 3.27 4.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.72 3.27 4.51
Tax 3.62 0.86 1.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.10 2.41 3.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.10 2.41 3.35
Equity Share Capital 5.31 5.31 5.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.02 4.53 6.31
Diluted EPS 19.02 4.53 6.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.02 4.53 6.31
Diluted EPS 19.02 4.53 6.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 2, 2022
