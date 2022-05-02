De Nora India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.90 crore, up 88.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.90 crore in March 2022 up 88.78% from Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.10 crore in March 2022 up 201.42% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022 up 180.85% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021.

De Nora India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.31 in March 2021.

De Nora India shares closed at 597.75 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.48% returns over the last 6 months and 140.64% over the last 12 months.