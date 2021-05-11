De Nora India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore, up 55.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore in March 2021 up 55.69% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2021 up 52.04% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021 up 57.62% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2020.

De Nora India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.15 in March 2020.

De Nora India shares closed at 270.95 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.57% returns over the last 6 months and 72.20% over the last 12 months.