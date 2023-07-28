English
    De Nora India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, down 26.16% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for De Nora India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore in June 2023 down 26.16% from Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 66.74% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 down 65.58% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2022.

    De Nora India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2022.

    De Nora India shares closed at 2,116.35 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 166.29% returns over the last 6 months and 183.39% over the last 12 months.

    De Nora India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.1427.6312.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.1427.6312.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.246.3411.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.140.69-6.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.481.551.72
    Depreciation0.250.240.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.783.633.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.4615.181.65
    Other Income1.161.290.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.7016.462.12
    Interest----0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.7016.462.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.7016.462.11
    Tax0.184.150.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.5212.321.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.5212.321.57
    Equity Share Capital5.315.315.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.9823.202.95
    Diluted EPS0.9823.202.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.9823.202.95
    Diluted EPS0.9823.202.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:33 pm

