De Nora India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, down 26.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore in June 2023 down 26.16% from Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 66.74% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 down 65.58% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2022.

De Nora India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2022.

De Nora India shares closed at 2,116.35 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 166.29% returns over the last 6 months and 183.39% over the last 12 months.