De Nora India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, up 142.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in June 2022 up 142.29% from Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 up 293% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2022 up 2071.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

De Nora India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2021.

De Nora India shares closed at 783.95 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)