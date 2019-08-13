De Nora India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, up 9.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in June 2019 up 9.96% from Rs. 9.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2019 down 71.05% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2019 down 56.05% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2018.

De Nora India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.58 in June 2018.

De Nora India shares closed at 247.65 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and -25.25% over the last 12 months.