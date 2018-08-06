De Nora India standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 9.13 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 9.13 5.02 4.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9.13 5.02 4.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.81 2.18 0.53 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.88 -0.89 0.37 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.71 1.60 1.55 Depreciation 0.64 0.64 0.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.30 3.17 2.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.56 -1.68 -1.15 Other Income 0.94 0.33 1.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.50 -1.35 -0.02 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.50 -1.35 -0.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.50 -1.35 -0.02 Tax 0.59 0.40 0.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.90 -1.75 -0.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.90 -1.75 -0.08 Equity Share Capital 5.31 5.31 5.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.58 -3.30 -0.15 Diluted EPS 3.58 -3.30 -0.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.58 -3.30 -0.15 Diluted EPS 3.58 -3.30 -0.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited