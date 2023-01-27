 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
De Nora India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.19 crore, up 24.75% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for De Nora India are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.19 crore in December 2022 up 24.75% from Rs. 15.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2022 up 100.02% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2022 up 69.62% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

De Nora India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.19 14.37 15.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.19 14.37 15.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.07 3.08 9.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.67 4.77 -2.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.57 1.38 1.73
Depreciation 0.25 0.24 0.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.68 3.37 3.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.96 1.53 3.19
Other Income 1.49 0.61 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.45 2.13 3.27
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.45 2.13 3.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.45 2.13 3.27
Tax 1.63 0.55 0.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.81 1.58 2.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.81 1.58 2.41
Equity Share Capital 5.31 5.31 5.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.07 2.97 4.53
Diluted EPS 9.07 -- 4.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.07 2.97 4.53
Diluted EPS 9.07 -- 4.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
