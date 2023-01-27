De Nora India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.19 crore, up 24.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.19 crore in December 2022 up 24.75% from Rs. 15.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2022 up 100.02% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2022 up 69.62% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.