English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    De Nora India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.19 crore, up 24.75% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for De Nora India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.19 crore in December 2022 up 24.75% from Rs. 15.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2022 up 100.02% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2022 up 69.62% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

    De Nora India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.1914.3715.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.1914.3715.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.073.089.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.674.77-2.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.571.381.73
    Depreciation0.250.240.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.683.373.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.961.533.19
    Other Income1.490.610.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.452.133.27
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.452.133.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.452.133.27
    Tax1.630.550.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.811.582.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.811.582.41
    Equity Share Capital5.315.315.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.072.974.53
    Diluted EPS9.07--4.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.072.974.53
    Diluted EPS9.07--4.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited