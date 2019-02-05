De Nora India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.56 crore, down 13.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.56 crore in December 2018 down 13.84% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2018 down 32.09% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2018 down 25.48% from Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2017.

De Nora India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.54 in December 2017.

De Nora India shares closed at 330.05 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.25% over the last 12 months.