DDEVPLASTIK Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 667.23 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ddev Plastiks Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 667.23 crore in March 2023 up 7.24% from Rs. 622.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.29 crore in March 2023 up 167.52% from Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.43 crore in March 2023 up 94.71% from Rs. 38.74 crore in March 2022.

    DDEVPLASTIK EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2022.

    DDEVPLASTIK shares closed at 116.05 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months

    Ddev Plastiks Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations667.23654.71622.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations667.23654.71622.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials539.60557.27533.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.185.847.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.679.938.31
    Depreciation3.153.053.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.2539.9641.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.3838.6628.25
    Other Income8.910.487.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.2839.1435.69
    Interest7.827.359.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.4631.7926.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.4631.7926.46
    Tax16.189.018.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.2922.7818.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.2922.7818.05
    Equity Share Capital9.419.419.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.132.421.92
    Diluted EPS5.132.421.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.132.421.92
    Diluted EPS5.132.421.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 05:54 pm