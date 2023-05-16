DDEVPLASTIK Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 667.23 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 667.23 crore in March 2023 up 7.24% from Rs. 622.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.29 crore in March 2023 up 167.52% from Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.43 crore in March 2023 up 94.71% from Rs. 38.74 crore in March 2022.

DDEVPLASTIK EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2022.

DDEVPLASTIK shares closed at 116.05 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months