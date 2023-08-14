English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DDEVPLASTIK Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 638.10 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ddev Plastiks Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 638.10 crore in June 2023 up 18.8% from Rs. 537.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.81 crore in June 2023 up 164.04% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.35 crore in June 2023 up 96.01% from Rs. 31.30 crore in June 2022.

    DDEVPLASTIK EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2022.

    DDEVPLASTIK shares closed at 190.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 109.16% returns over the last 6 months and 315.81% over the last 12 months.

    Ddev Plastiks Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations638.10667.23537.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations638.10667.23537.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials539.67539.60467.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.190.186.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.819.677.87
    Depreciation3.273.152.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.8851.2529.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6763.3823.30
    Other Income7.418.915.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.0872.2828.36
    Interest7.307.829.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.7864.4619.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.7864.4619.28
    Tax12.9716.184.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.8148.2914.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.8148.2914.32
    Equity Share Capital9.419.419.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.025.131.52
    Diluted EPS4.025.131.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.025.131.52
    Diluted EPS4.025.131.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ddev Plastiks Industries #DDEVPLASTIK #Earnings First-Cut #Plastic products #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!