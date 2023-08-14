DDEVPLASTIK Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 638.10 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.10 crore in June 2023 up 18.8% from Rs. 537.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.81 crore in June 2023 up 164.04% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.35 crore in June 2023 up 96.01% from Rs. 31.30 crore in June 2022.

DDEVPLASTIK EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2022.

DDEVPLASTIK shares closed at 190.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 109.16% returns over the last 6 months and 315.81% over the last 12 months.