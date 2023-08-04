DCX Systems Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.10 crore, down 20.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.10 crore in June 2023 down 20.23% from Rs. 213.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.85 crore in June 2023 up 70.86% from Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2023 up 58.51% from Rs. 12.10 crore in June 2022.

DCX Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2022.

DCX Systems shares closed at 279.75 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.14% returns over the last 6 months