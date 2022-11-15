DCX Systems Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.89 crore, down 7.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.89 crore in September 2022 down 7.58% from Rs. 188.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.88 crore in September 2022 down 32.34% from Rs. 11.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in September 2022 up 0.8% from Rs. 16.20 crore in September 2021.

DCX Systems EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.