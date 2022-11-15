DCX Systems Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.89 crore, down 7.58% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCX Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 173.89 crore in September 2022 down 7.58% from Rs. 188.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.88 crore in September 2022 down 32.34% from Rs. 11.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in September 2022 up 0.8% from Rs. 16.20 crore in September 2021.
DCX Systems EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.
|DCX Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|173.89
|213.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|173.89
|213.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|151.01
|190.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.64
|2.43
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.33
|15.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.43
|4.45
|Other Income
|6.43
|7.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.85
|11.45
|Interest
|6.78
|4.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.07
|6.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.07
|6.47
|Tax
|1.20
|0.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.88
|5.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.88
|5.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.88
|5.57
|Equity Share Capital
|15.48
|15.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited