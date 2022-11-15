English
    DCX Systems Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.89 crore, down 7.58% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCX Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 173.89 crore in September 2022 down 7.58% from Rs. 188.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.88 crore in September 2022 down 32.34% from Rs. 11.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in September 2022 up 0.8% from Rs. 16.20 crore in September 2021.

    DCX Systems EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

    DCX Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations173.89213.25
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations173.89213.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.01190.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost2.642.43
    Depreciation0.480.46
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses10.3315.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.434.45
    Other Income6.437.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8511.45
    Interest6.784.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.076.47
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax9.076.47
    Tax1.200.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.885.57
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.885.57
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.885.57
    Equity Share Capital15.4815.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.72
    Diluted EPS1.020.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.72
    Diluted EPS1.020.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 pm