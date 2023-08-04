English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DCX Systems Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.10 crore, down 20.23% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCX Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 170.10 crore in June 2023 down 20.23% from Rs. 213.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in June 2023 up 72.36% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.98 crore in June 2023 up 59.36% from Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2022.

    DCX Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2022.

    DCX Systems shares closed at 279.75 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.14% returns over the last 6 months

    DCX Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations170.10510.55213.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations170.10510.55213.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.74599.90190.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks129.88-143.85--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.212.782.43
    Depreciation0.470.400.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.685.8615.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.1345.454.45
    Other Income11.379.727.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5155.1611.45
    Interest6.994.734.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.5250.446.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.5250.446.47
    Tax1.929.310.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.6041.135.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.6041.135.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.6041.135.57
    Equity Share Capital19.3519.3515.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.994.250.72
    Diluted EPS0.994.250.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.994.250.72
    Diluted EPS0.994.250.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCX Systems #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!