DCX Systems Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.95 crore, down 14.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCX Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 355.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.68% from Rs. 417.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.11 crore in December 2022 down 6.02% from Rs. 18.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.42 crore in December 2022 down 0.57% from Rs. 29.59 crore in December 2021.
DCX Systems EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.
|DCX Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|355.95
|173.89
|188.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|355.95
|173.89
|188.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|322.01
|151.01
|159.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|15.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.66
|2.64
|1.62
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.27
|10.33
|2.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.53
|9.43
|8.68
|Other Income
|6.41
|6.43
|6.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.94
|15.85
|15.66
|Interest
|9.15
|6.78
|2.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.79
|9.07
|13.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.79
|9.07
|13.48
|Tax
|2.68
|1.20
|1.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.11
|7.88
|11.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.11
|7.88
|11.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|17.11
|7.88
|11.64
|Equity Share Capital
|19.35
|15.48
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.94
|1.02
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|1.02
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.94
|1.02
|6.65
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|1.02
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited