    DCX Systems Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.95 crore, down 14.68% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCX Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 355.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.68% from Rs. 417.18 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.11 crore in December 2022 down 6.02% from Rs. 18.21 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.42 crore in December 2022 down 0.57% from Rs. 29.59 crore in December 2021.
    DCX Systems EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.
    DCX Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations355.95173.89188.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations355.95173.89188.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials322.01151.01159.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----15.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.662.641.62
    Depreciation0.480.480.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.2710.332.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.539.438.68
    Other Income6.416.436.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9415.8515.66
    Interest9.156.782.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.799.0713.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.799.0713.48
    Tax2.681.201.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.117.8811.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.117.8811.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.117.8811.64
    Equity Share Capital19.3515.483.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.021.66
    Diluted EPS1.941.021.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.026.65
    Diluted EPS1.941.021.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
