    DCW Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 588.14 crore, down 16.84% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCW are:

    Net Sales at Rs 588.14 crore in March 2023 down 16.84% from Rs. 707.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2023 down 26.01% from Rs. 47.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2023 up 3.67% from Rs. 100.13 crore in March 2022.

    DCW EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2022.

    DCW shares closed at 46.00 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.34% returns over the last 6 months and 13.30% over the last 12 months.

    DCW
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations588.14579.23707.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations588.14579.23707.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials301.17276.31396.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.9412.909.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.47-35.58-16.29
    Power & Fuel108.00--113.18
    Employees Cost40.3550.8440.94
    Depreciation22.7722.6622.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.72173.2464.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.6578.8576.67
    Other Income4.383.811.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.0382.6677.99
    Interest19.0819.5225.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.9563.1452.19
    Exceptional Items--2.63--
    P/L Before Tax61.9565.7752.19
    Tax26.6017.554.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.3548.2247.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.3548.2247.77
    Equity Share Capital59.0359.0352.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.201.631.83
    Diluted EPS1.201.631.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.201.631.83
    Diluted EPS1.201.631.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

