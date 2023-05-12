DCW Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 588.14 crore, down 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.14 crore in March 2023 down 16.84% from Rs. 707.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2023 down 26.01% from Rs. 47.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2023 up 3.67% from Rs. 100.13 crore in March 2022.

DCW EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2022.

DCW shares closed at 46.00 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.34% returns over the last 6 months and 13.30% over the last 12 months.