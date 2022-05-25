 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

DCW Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 707.23 crore, up 55.2% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCW are:

Net Sales at Rs 707.23 crore in March 2022 up 55.2% from Rs. 455.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.77 crore in March 2022 up 638.45% from Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.13 crore in March 2022 up 29.87% from Rs. 77.10 crore in March 2021.

DCW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

DCW shares closed at 44.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.08% returns over the last 6 months and 21.69% over the last 12 months.

DCW
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 707.23 655.12 455.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 707.23 655.12 455.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 396.09 344.48 261.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.96 17.03 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.29 20.14 3.70
Power & Fuel 113.18 -- --
Employees Cost 40.94 40.84 27.47
Depreciation 22.14 22.15 22.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.55 143.40 93.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.67 67.09 47.63
Other Income 1.32 1.28 7.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.99 68.37 54.90
Interest 25.80 27.50 36.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.19 40.86 18.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.19 40.86 18.72
Tax 4.42 14.18 12.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.77 26.69 6.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.77 26.69 6.47
Equity Share Capital 52.21 52.21 52.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.02 0.25
Diluted EPS 1.63 0.94 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.02 0.25
Diluted EPS 1.63 0.94 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DCW #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: May 25, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.