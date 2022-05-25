DCW Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 707.23 crore, up 55.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 707.23 crore in March 2022 up 55.2% from Rs. 455.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.77 crore in March 2022 up 638.45% from Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.13 crore in March 2022 up 29.87% from Rs. 77.10 crore in March 2021.

DCW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

DCW shares closed at 44.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.08% returns over the last 6 months and 21.69% over the last 12 months.