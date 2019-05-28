DCW Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 357.87 crore, up 3.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.87 crore in March 2019 up 3.49% from Rs. 345.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.91 crore in March 2019 up 100.54% from Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.86 crore in March 2019 up 49.92% from Rs. 37.26 crore in March 2018.

DCW EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2018.

DCW shares closed at 13.95 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.96% returns over the last 6 months and -51.22% over the last 12 months.