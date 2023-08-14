English
    DCW Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 438.04 crore, down 43.01% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCW are:

    Net Sales at Rs 438.04 crore in June 2023 down 43.01% from Rs. 768.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2023 down 83% from Rs. 58.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.14 crore in June 2023 down 55.53% from Rs. 123.98 crore in June 2022.

    DCW EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2022.

    DCW shares closed at 47.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 10.61% over the last 12 months.

    DCW
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations438.04588.14768.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations438.04588.14768.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials253.18301.17432.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.949.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.78-24.47-35.87
    Power & Fuel92.06108.00--
    Employees Cost41.8140.3544.22
    Depreciation22.7522.7722.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.6159.72197.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4276.6599.49
    Other Income3.974.382.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3981.03101.76
    Interest17.0619.0825.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.3261.9576.17
    Exceptional Items----14.74
    P/L Before Tax15.3261.9590.91
    Tax5.3326.6032.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9935.3558.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9935.3558.77
    Equity Share Capital59.0359.0355.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.341.202.24
    Diluted EPS0.341.202.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.341.202.24
    Diluted EPS0.341.202.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:22 pm

