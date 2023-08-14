DCW Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 438.04 crore, down 43.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.04 crore in June 2023 down 43.01% from Rs. 768.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2023 down 83% from Rs. 58.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.14 crore in June 2023 down 55.53% from Rs. 123.98 crore in June 2022.

DCW EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2022.

DCW shares closed at 47.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 10.61% over the last 12 months.