DCW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.23 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCW are:

Net Sales at Rs 579.23 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 655.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.22 crore in December 2022 up 80.69% from Rs. 26.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.32 crore in December 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 90.52 crore in December 2021.

DCW
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 579.23 697.78 655.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 579.23 697.78 655.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 276.31 352.66 344.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.90 6.61 17.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.58 -5.20 20.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.84 46.76 40.84
Depreciation 22.66 22.51 22.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 173.24 191.10 143.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.85 83.34 67.09
Other Income 3.81 4.86 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.66 88.20 68.37
Interest 19.52 61.92 27.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.14 26.27 40.86
Exceptional Items 2.63 29.51 --
P/L Before Tax 65.77 55.78 40.86
Tax 17.55 6.14 14.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.22 49.64 26.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.22 49.64 26.69
Equity Share Capital 59.03 59.03 52.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 1.68 1.02
Diluted EPS 1.63 1.68 0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 1.68 1.02
Diluted EPS 1.63 1.68 0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited