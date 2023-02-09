DCW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.23 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.23 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 655.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.22 crore in December 2022 up 80.69% from Rs. 26.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.32 crore in December 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 90.52 crore in December 2021.