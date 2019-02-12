DCW Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 322.29 crore, up 17.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCW are:
Net Sales at Rs 322.29 crore in December 2018 up 17.66% from Rs. 273.92 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2018 down 1106.25% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.94 crore in December 2018 down 26.91% from Rs. 43.70 crore in December 2017.
DCW shares closed at 13.95 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.36% returns over the last 6 months and -62.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|DCW
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|322.29
|343.39
|273.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.37
|Total Income From Operations
|322.29
|343.39
|273.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|171.21
|178.05
|153.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.12
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.81
|-16.33
|-25.38
|Power & Fuel
|49.40
|60.34
|52.55
|Employees Cost
|26.39
|25.69
|28.65
|Depreciation
|21.77
|21.41
|22.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.24
|52.57
|24.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.40
|21.54
|18.39
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.94
|3.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.17
|22.48
|21.66
|Interest
|22.84
|24.37
|22.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.67
|-1.90
|-1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.67
|-1.90
|-1.00
|Tax
|-3.64
|-0.72
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.03
|-1.17
|-0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.03
|-1.17
|-0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|44.20
|44.20
|44.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.07
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.07
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.07
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.07
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited