DCW Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 322.29 crore, up 17.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.29 crore in December 2018 up 17.66% from Rs. 273.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2018 down 1106.25% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.94 crore in December 2018 down 26.91% from Rs. 43.70 crore in December 2017.

DCW shares closed at 13.95 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.36% returns over the last 6 months and -62.25% over the last 12 months.