DCM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 down 40.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 285.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

DCM
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 -- 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 -- 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.35 0.88 0.47
Depreciation 1.49 1.57 1.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.09 1.06 0.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.87 -3.51 -2.62
Other Income 0.43 8.09 1.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.44 4.58 -0.82
Interest 0.43 -0.41 1.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.87 4.99 -2.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.87 4.99 -2.75
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.87 4.99 -2.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.87 4.99 -2.75
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.07 2.67 -1.47
Diluted EPS -2.07 2.67 -1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.07 2.67 -1.47
Diluted EPS -2.07 2.67 -1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
