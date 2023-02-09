DCM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 down 40.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 285.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.
DCM shares closed at 84.25 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.75% returns over the last 6 months and -31.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|DCM
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|--
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|--
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|0.88
|0.47
|Depreciation
|1.49
|1.57
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.09
|1.06
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.87
|-3.51
|-2.62
|Other Income
|0.43
|8.09
|1.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.44
|4.58
|-0.82
|Interest
|0.43
|-0.41
|1.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.87
|4.99
|-2.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.87
|4.99
|-2.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.87
|4.99
|-2.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.87
|4.99
|-2.75
|Equity Share Capital
|18.68
|18.68
|18.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|2.67
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|2.67
|-1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|2.67
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|2.67
|-1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited