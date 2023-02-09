English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DCM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 down 40.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 285.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

    DCM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.06--0.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.06--0.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.350.880.47
    Depreciation1.491.571.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.091.060.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.87-3.51-2.62
    Other Income0.438.091.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.444.58-0.82
    Interest0.43-0.411.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.874.99-2.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.874.99-2.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.874.99-2.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.874.99-2.75
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.072.67-1.47
    Diluted EPS-2.072.67-1.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.072.67-1.47
    Diluted EPS-2.072.67-1.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited