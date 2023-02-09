DCM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 down 40.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 285.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

DCM shares closed at 84.25 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.75% returns over the last 6 months and -31.92% over the last 12 months.