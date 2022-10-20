 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DCM Shriram Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,673.99 crore, up 23.9% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,673.99 crore in September 2022 up 23.9% from Rs. 2,158.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.42 crore in September 2022 up 16.68% from Rs. 156.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 353.59 crore in September 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 308.57 crore in September 2021.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 11.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.03 in September 2021.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 1,109.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.36% returns over the last 6 months and -5.07% over the last 12 months.

DCM Shriram
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,663.53 2,908.02 2,158.20
Other Operating Income 10.46 -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,673.99 2,908.02 2,158.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 746.17 728.96 455.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 220.87 245.28 164.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 442.29 367.91 445.60
Power & Fuel 513.85 -- --
Employees Cost 217.76 209.16 190.50
Depreciation 61.94 59.68 58.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 267.52 925.21 615.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.59 371.82 228.53
Other Income 88.06 28.28 21.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 291.65 400.10 249.90
Interest 11.28 16.59 23.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 280.37 383.51 226.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 280.37 383.51 226.70
Tax 97.95 131.20 70.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 182.42 252.31 156.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 182.42 252.31 156.34
Equity Share Capital 31.35 31.35 31.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.70 16.18 10.03
Diluted EPS 11.70 16.18 10.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.64 16.18 10.03
Diluted EPS 11.70 16.18 10.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
