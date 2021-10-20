DCM Shriram Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,158.20 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,158.20 crore in September 2021 up 7.09% from Rs. 2,015.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.34 crore in September 2021 up 35.81% from Rs. 115.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.57 crore in September 2021 up 31.41% from Rs. 234.81 crore in September 2020.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 10.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.38 in September 2020.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 1,175.10 on October 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.16% returns over the last 6 months and 247.30% over the last 12 months.