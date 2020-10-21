172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dcm-shriram-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2015-30-crore-up-16-11-y-o-y-5991381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCM Shriram Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,015.30 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,015.30 crore in September 2020 up 16.11% from Rs. 1,735.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.12 crore in September 2020 down 8.18% from Rs. 125.37 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.81 crore in September 2020 down 5.33% from Rs. 248.03 crore in September 2019.

DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.38 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.04 in September 2019.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 337.40 on October 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.05% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,009.171,882.371,727.70
Other Operating Income6.133.778.00
Total Income From Operations2,015.301,886.141,735.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials293.08620.53334.93
Purchase of Traded Goods204.26216.87174.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks628.62350.82368.45
Power & Fuel260.29168.06259.00
Employees Cost173.60171.65173.36
Depreciation59.0558.2952.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses238.64198.31208.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.76101.61164.32
Other Income18.0022.8131.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.76124.42195.80
Interest27.5343.9741.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax148.2380.45154.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax148.2380.45154.52
Tax33.1117.9729.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.1262.48125.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.1262.48125.37
Equity Share Capital31.3531.1931.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.384.018.04
Diluted EPS7.384.018.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.384.018.04
Diluted EPS7.384.018.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:00 am

tags #DCM Shriram #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results

