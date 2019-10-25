DCM Shriram Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,735.70 crore, up 3.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,735.70 crore in September 2019 up 3.12% from Rs. 1,683.23 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.37 crore in September 2019 down 28.51% from Rs. 175.37 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.03 crore in September 2019 down 21.67% from Rs. 316.64 crore in September 2018.

DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.04 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.97 in September 2018.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 392.15 on October 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -1.91% over the last 12 months.