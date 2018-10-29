DCM Shriram Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,683.23 crore, up 6.75% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,683.23 crore in September 2018 up 6.75% from Rs. 1,576.86 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.37 crore in September 2018 up 1.7% from Rs. 172.44 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.64 crore in September 2018 up 3.72% from Rs. 305.29 crore in September 2017.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 10.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.62 in September 2017.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 402.40 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 23.61% returns over the last 6 months and -21.61% over the last 12 months.