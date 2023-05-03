English
    DCM Shriram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,647.33 crore, down 3.57% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,647.33 crore in March 2023 down 3.57% from Rs. 2,745.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.34 crore in March 2023 down 51.86% from Rs. 397.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.59 crore in March 2023 down 42.66% from Rs. 655.01 crore in March 2022.

    DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.49 in March 2022.

    DCM Shriram shares closed at 819.35 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.26% over the last 12 months.

    DCM Shriram
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,630.443,143.112,728.72
    Other Operating Income16.8926.9516.70
    Total Income From Operations2,647.333,170.062,745.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,759.401,425.721,648.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods85.42300.63110.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-668.41-155.11-590.66
    Power & Fuel557.71511.09455.39
    Employees Cost226.74220.82194.06
    Depreciation69.7664.5959.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses336.52326.16302.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax280.19476.16565.52
    Other Income25.6433.4029.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax305.83509.56595.19
    Interest12.1412.6417.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax293.69496.92577.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax293.69496.92577.86
    Tax102.35161.50180.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities191.34335.42397.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period191.34335.42397.43
    Equity Share Capital31.3531.3531.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2721.5125.49
    Diluted EPS12.2721.5125.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2721.5125.49
    Diluted EPS12.2721.5125.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am