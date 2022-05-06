 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DCM Shriram Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,745.42 crore, up 26.3% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,745.42 crore in March 2022 up 26.3% from Rs. 2,173.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 397.43 crore in March 2022 up 70.45% from Rs. 233.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 655.01 crore in March 2022 up 66.46% from Rs. 393.50 crore in March 2021.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 25.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.95 in March 2021.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 1,206.85 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.26% returns over the last 6 months and 71.79% over the last 12 months.

DCM Shriram
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,728.72 2,664.90 2,159.24
Other Operating Income 16.70 12.95 14.56
Total Income From Operations 2,745.42 2,677.85 2,173.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,648.61 1,251.38 1,372.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 110.37 322.08 83.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -590.66 -418.04 -354.97
Power & Fuel 455.39 458.34 243.52
Employees Cost 194.06 197.84 185.58
Depreciation 59.82 59.63 57.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 302.31 282.97 281.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 565.52 523.65 304.28
Other Income 29.67 25.59 31.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 595.19 549.24 335.91
Interest 17.33 17.19 24.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 577.86 532.05 311.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 577.86 532.05 311.27
Tax 180.43 185.49 78.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 397.43 346.56 233.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 397.43 346.56 233.16
Equity Share Capital 31.35 31.19 31.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.49 22.22 14.95
Diluted EPS 25.49 22.22 14.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.49 22.22 14.95
Diluted EPS 25.49 22.22 14.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
