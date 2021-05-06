DCM Shriram Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,173.80 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,173.80 crore in March 2021 up 14.03% from Rs. 1,906.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.16 crore in March 2021 up 9.61% from Rs. 212.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.50 crore in March 2021 up 9.75% from Rs. 358.55 crore in March 2020.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 14.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.64 in March 2020.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 703.25 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 121.71% returns over the last 6 months and 171.58% over the last 12 months.