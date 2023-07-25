English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DCM Shriram Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,718.97 crore, down 2.46% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,718.97 crore in June 2023 down 2.46% from Rs. 2,787.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.05 crore in June 2023 down 79.77% from Rs. 252.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.57 crore in June 2023 down 62.03% from Rs. 459.78 crore in June 2022.

    DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.18 in June 2022.

    DCM Shriram shares closed at 904.05 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.

    DCM Shriram
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,707.192,630.442,777.75
    Other Operating Income11.7816.899.85
    Total Income From Operations2,718.972,647.332,787.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,014.611,759.40728.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods240.7885.42245.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks258.21-668.41367.91
    Power & Fuel493.64557.71508.07
    Employees Cost238.66226.74209.16
    Depreciation70.8969.7659.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses315.54336.52296.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.64280.19371.82
    Other Income17.0425.6428.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.68305.83400.10
    Interest25.3712.1416.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.31293.69383.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.31293.69383.51
    Tax27.26102.35131.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.05191.34252.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.05191.34252.31
    Equity Share Capital31.1931.3531.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.2712.2716.18
    Diluted EPS3.2712.2716.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.2712.2716.18
    Diluted EPS3.2712.2716.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCM Shriram #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!