DCM Shriram Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,718.97 crore, down 2.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,718.97 crore in June 2023 down 2.46% from Rs. 2,787.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.05 crore in June 2023 down 79.77% from Rs. 252.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.57 crore in June 2023 down 62.03% from Rs. 459.78 crore in June 2022.

DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.18 in June 2022.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 904.05 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.