DCM Shriram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,908.02 crore, up 52.59% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,908.02 crore in June 2022 up 52.59% from Rs. 1,905.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 252.31 crore in June 2022 up 70% from Rs. 148.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.78 crore in June 2022 up 60.36% from Rs. 286.71 crore in June 2021.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 16.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.52 in June 2021.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 998.10 on July 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.34% over the last 12 months.

DCM Shriram
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,908.02 2,728.72 1,891.88
Other Operating Income -- 16.70 13.95
Total Income From Operations 2,908.02 2,745.42 1,905.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 728.96 1,648.61 533.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 245.28 110.37 242.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 367.91 -590.66 177.24
Power & Fuel -- 455.39 276.79
Employees Cost 209.16 194.06 189.89
Depreciation 59.68 59.82 56.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 925.21 302.31 216.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 371.82 565.52 213.04
Other Income 28.28 29.67 17.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 400.10 595.19 230.30
Interest 16.59 17.33 27.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 383.51 577.86 202.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 383.51 577.86 202.95
Tax 131.20 180.43 54.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 252.31 397.43 148.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 252.31 397.43 148.42
Equity Share Capital 31.35 31.35 31.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.18 25.49 9.52
Diluted EPS 16.18 25.49 9.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.18 25.49 9.52
Diluted EPS 16.18 25.49 9.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:00 pm
