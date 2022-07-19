DCM Shriram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,908.02 crore, up 52.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,908.02 crore in June 2022 up 52.59% from Rs. 1,905.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 252.31 crore in June 2022 up 70% from Rs. 148.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.78 crore in June 2022 up 60.36% from Rs. 286.71 crore in June 2021.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 16.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.52 in June 2021.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 998.10 on July 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.34% over the last 12 months.