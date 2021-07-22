MARKET NEWS

DCM Shriram Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,905.83 crore, up 1.04% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,905.83 crore in June 2021 up 1.04% from Rs. 1,886.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.42 crore in June 2021 up 137.55% from Rs. 62.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.71 crore in June 2021 up 56.92% from Rs. 182.71 crore in June 2020.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 9.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2020.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 963.55 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 129.85% returns over the last 6 months and 183.52% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,891.882,159.241,882.37
Other Operating Income13.9514.563.77
Total Income From Operations1,905.832,173.801,886.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials533.691,372.50620.53
Purchase of Traded Goods242.2783.45216.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks177.24-354.97350.82
Power & Fuel276.79243.52168.06
Employees Cost189.89185.58171.65
Depreciation56.4157.5958.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses216.50281.85198.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax213.04304.28101.61
Other Income17.2631.6322.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.30335.91124.42
Interest27.3524.6443.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax202.95311.2780.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax202.95311.2780.45
Tax54.5378.1117.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.42233.1662.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.42233.1662.48
Equity Share Capital31.3531.3531.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5214.954.01
Diluted EPS9.5214.954.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5214.954.01
Diluted EPS9.5214.954.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #DCM Shriram #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:35 am

