DCM Shriram Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,905.83 crore, up 1.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,905.83 crore in June 2021 up 1.04% from Rs. 1,886.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.42 crore in June 2021 up 137.55% from Rs. 62.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.71 crore in June 2021 up 56.92% from Rs. 182.71 crore in June 2020.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 9.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2020.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 963.55 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 129.85% returns over the last 6 months and 183.52% over the last 12 months.