DCM Shriram Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,886.14 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,886.14 crore in June 2020 up 1.17% from Rs. 1,864.27 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.48 crore in June 2020 down 70.82% from Rs. 214.15 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.71 crore in June 2020 down 50.27% from Rs. 367.42 crore in June 2019.

DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.73 in June 2019.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 336.25 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and -32.11% over the last 12 months.