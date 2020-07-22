App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCM Shriram Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,886.14 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,886.14 crore in June 2020 up 1.17% from Rs. 1,864.27 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.48 crore in June 2020 down 70.82% from Rs. 214.15 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.71 crore in June 2020 down 50.27% from Rs. 367.42 crore in June 2019.

DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.73 in June 2019.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 336.25 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and -32.11% over the last 12 months.

DCM Shriram
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,882.371,853.671,855.13
Other Operating Income3.7752.739.14
Total Income From Operations1,886.141,906.401,864.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials620.531,323.26670.61
Purchase of Traded Goods216.8784.38221.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks350.82-511.97-36.34
Power & Fuel168.06248.43274.81
Employees Cost171.65174.88170.90
Depreciation58.2959.0549.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses198.31239.00219.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.61289.37294.01
Other Income22.8110.1324.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.42299.50318.21
Interest43.9742.9037.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.45256.60280.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax80.45256.60280.75
Tax17.9743.8966.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.48212.71214.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.48212.71214.15
Equity Share Capital31.1931.3531.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.0113.6413.73
Diluted EPS4.0113.6413.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.0113.6413.73
Diluted EPS4.0113.6413.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am

tags #DCM Shriram #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results

