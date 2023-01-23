 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DCM Shriram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,170.06 crore, up 18.38% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM Shriram are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,170.06 crore in December 2022 up 18.38% from Rs. 2,677.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 335.42 crore in December 2022 down 3.21% from Rs. 346.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 574.15 crore in December 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 608.87 crore in December 2021.

DCM Shriram EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.22 in December 2021.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 898.15 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.

DCM Shriram
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,143.11 2,663.53 2,664.90
Other Operating Income 26.95 10.46 12.95
Total Income From Operations 3,170.06 2,673.99 2,677.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,425.72 746.17 1,251.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 300.63 220.87 322.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -155.11 442.29 -418.04
Power & Fuel 511.09 513.85 458.34
Employees Cost 220.82 217.76 197.84
Depreciation 64.59 61.94 59.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 326.16 267.52 282.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 476.16 203.59 523.65
Other Income 33.40 88.06 25.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 509.56 291.65 549.24
Interest 12.64 11.28 17.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 496.92 280.37 532.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 496.92 280.37 532.05
Tax 161.50 97.95 185.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 335.42 182.42 346.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 335.42 182.42 346.56
Equity Share Capital 31.35 31.35 31.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.51 11.70 22.22
Diluted EPS 21.51 11.70 22.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.51 11.64 22.22
Diluted EPS 21.51 11.70 22.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

