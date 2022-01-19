DCM Shriram Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,677.85 crore, up 25.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,677.85 crore in December 2021 up 25.32% from Rs. 2,136.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 346.56 crore in December 2021 up 37.68% from Rs. 251.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 608.87 crore in December 2021 up 46.22% from Rs. 416.40 crore in December 2020.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 22.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.14 in December 2020.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 1,012.35 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.84% returns over the last 6 months and 153.02% over the last 12 months.